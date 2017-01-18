Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017) Trailer is Out: The Action Packed Horror Movie

The wait is finally over. The brand new trailer of Resident Evil: Vendetta has arrived and that too with strong English dialogues.

The film, also known as Biohazard: Vendetta, was announced in 2015. It will finally see the light of the day on May 27, 2017, reports, releases.com.

The Japanese 3D animated horror film, written by Makoto Fukami reports,blu-ray.com. The movie also marks the return of Rebecca Chambers. Well, that is surely a bonus for the fans of the Resident Evil franchise, since she has been absent for too long from the series.

The trailer of Resident Evil: Vendetta also stars Leon S Kennedy and Chris Redfield and that too is a good news for the fans. A trailer of a film in the Resident Evil franchise never disappoints. So, you can expect a lot of blood and gun firing in the blazing new trailer too. The trademark RE horror also makes a comeback with this film.

The new trailer is replete with horror, eye-opening action sequences, deadly zombies, mind-boggling explosions and chase sequences.

The story, written by Makoto Fukami, takes place after the Resident Evil 6 events and before the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Glenn Arias is the main antagonist and he is often referred to as the 'merchant of death' in the franchise. His character plans a major terrorist attack in New York.

The survival horror game series by Capcom is hugely popular among the video-game lovers. The trailer too promises special graphics and modern technologies. Animation movies are a rage among the youngsters these days and a time will come when audience will find in fact no difference between real and animated films.

Interestingly, this will be the third CG movie in the franchise after Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) and Resident Evil: Damnation (2012). Also, this is the third film with Leon as the pivotal character.

Given it's made in Japan the film will hit the screens in Japan sometime in the spring of 2017. It will then eventually release in the US. In this case, it's important to know that RE: Degeneration had also first released in Japan and then in the US.