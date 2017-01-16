‘Gotham City Sirens’ Update: ‘Suicide Squad’ actress Margot Robbie teases plot details; Harley Quinn may Leave Joker for Poison Ivy

Recently, Robbie was spotted researching her character for her upcoming film where she will reprise her role as the popular villainess, Harley Quinn. Her recent photo clicked at the LAX airport reading Harley Quinn comic went viral and DC fans dissected the picture to learn exactly which issue of the comic she is reading.

According to one Reddit user, the actress appears to be reading "Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special" in "Harley Quinn Vol. 3 Kiss Kiss Bang Stab." If the discovery is any indication, then "Gotham City Sirens" will show Harley Quinn liberate herself from Joker's sadistic clutches and starting a new life in Coney Island.

After the comic issue was revealed by the Reddit user, it is safe to theorize that Robbie was researching a modern version of Harley Quinn stories. In previous comics, Harley was just a sidekick and Joker's abused girlfriend. But the modern comics, written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, give Harley a break as she tries to overcome her tormenting relationship with Joker, The Independent reported.

The storyline followed by "Gotham City Sirens" comic series is all about Harley's struggle of recovering from Joker and his mental and physical abuse. Even though she gets sucked back in by Joker multiple times, she is almost always saved from her tormentor by Catwoman and Posion Ivy.

If the namesake movie is indeed based on the comic book storyline, then Harley Quinn will be seen breaking away from Joker and finding solace in Poison Ivy, in her road to recovery from being Joker's girlfriend, Movie Pilot reported.

Meanwhile, DC fans urge to see history of Harley Quinn's relationship with Joker for more context. She might have become smarter but still holds parts of her crazy personality and disastrous decisions that make her who she is. "Gotham City Sirens" fans would like to see her transformation from possession of Jared Leto's Joker to much healthier version of herself.

Release date of "Gotham City Sirens" is yet to be revealed.