Drake’s Nod To Sasha Obama's Style As The Teenager Parties Hard In Miami

While Barack Obama is receiving the love of the nation as he recently gave his last speech as the President of United States, her daughter Sasha is donning the headlines for some pretty controversial news.

According to Radar Online, Sasha Obama, 15, flew to Miami, Florida for a wild beach party with friends, just after missing her father's farewell speech in Chicago.

Sasha was wearing a sexy and revealing diamond shaped bikini while on the beach and later changed into a white shoulder-bared white top and jeans shorts as she was accompanied by her security teams.

Obama's younger daughter's absence was highly noticed during the farewell ceremony. Michelle Obama stated that Sasha was busy taking an important test and that's the reason she didn't showed up at the ceremony.

The teen's party-goer attitude is not new to her parents. Last October the Obamas had to face quite a backlash when Sasha was spotted partying hard with canned beverages and red cups scattered all around her.

However, Sasha is not the only rebel in the family. Her older sister, Malia Obama also involved herself in some controversial incidents. Her twerking away in barely there clothes while parents attend the Democratic National Convention, attending a party which was raided by cops, smoking what appeared to be marijuana...the list goes on.

Following this, the 18-year old disappeared from public eyes for about three months, which raised the speculations that she was sent to rehab to revive her lifestyle.

Meanwhile, as Cosmopolitan states, as Sasha Obama's party pictures started spreading everywhere, one keen eye with much fashion sense couldn't help but praise.

In one picture, she was spotted wearing a black baseball cap with an owl engraved on it. The owl is the logo from Drake's brand, October's Very Own. Drake gave his nod by dropping a comment saying, "Style Popper."