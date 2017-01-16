Drone Camera Captures Kitesurfing Travel Blogger's Encounter with a Great White Shark [WATCH HERE]

What a travel blogger thought was a shadow from her kite while surfing turns out to be the most terrifying encounter of her life. French travel blogger Isabelle Fabre came across a great white shark while on vacation and her encounter with the massive sea animal was captured by a drone.

Isabelle Fabre Encounters Great White Shark

The incident happened at the Fitzgerald River National Park in Perth, Australia. The French travel blogger was kitesurfing when she spotted a weird black spot on the water. Fabre initially thought that it was a shadow from her kite but upon closer inspection and when she thought that the "shadow" wasn't following her around, she realized it was a great sea mammal - a great white shark.

Advertisement

Fabre was terrified once she realized it was a great white shark and she did her best to go back to shore. A companion she was traveling with also saw the animal and was telling Fabre to get away. Amazingly, the companion was able to capture the encounter on the camera of the drone, Mashable reported.

Drone Capture and Australian Shark Attacks

Fortunately, Fabre was able to get out of the great white shark encounter unharmed but shaken by the whole incident. The footage of what happened to Fabre was posted online on the blogger's official Facebook page. As of this writing, the video already has nearly reached 90,000 views.

According to Digital Trends, there have been more than 25 reported shark attack incidents in Australia just last year. In the attacks, two were fatal and that is why the Australian government is adamant on finding new ways to protect swimmers from sharks. The outlet adds that the government is constantly looking at the latest technology alert swimmers of potential shark attacks.

What would you do in case of a potential shark attack? Tell us in the comment section below.