Monday, January 16, 2017

Long Beach Officials Push For Educational Campaign On Medical Marijuana

Jan 16, 2017
HempCon 2011 Medical Marijuana Expo Held In Los Angeles

HempCon 2011 Medical Marijuana Expo Held In Los Angeles(Photo : (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images))

Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price is hoping that she could present a broad discussion with regards to marijuana safety to the council chamber during the Long Beach City Council meeting. Price intends to bring up the topic before the first medical marijuana dispensaries open for business in the city.

According to LongBeach Legistar, Vice Mayor Rex Richardson and Council Members Lena Gonzalez and Al Austin is hoping that the health department can lead an outreach effort to educate the city youth on the consequences of the usage of the marijuana.

The use of marijuana can put drivers on the risks. Consequences would be impaired driving and legal ramifications for customers who are reselling the products which are purchased at dispensaries to underage.

With the harmful effects that marijuana, the Long Beach city officials are planning to launch an education outreach campaign to explain the health and safety risks of marijuana use in the youth to avoid drug-impaired driving.

Prospective business owners in the city will be required to apply for permits to open dispensaries at the end of the month. Now is the right time to talk about formulating a cohesive message that is favorable to both parties as well as in the policy makers, dispensary owners, and marijuana users.

According to the Long Beach Post, the agenda which will be discussed are the signs which were posted in the storefronts that warn the dangers of driving while impaired, noting that the business is licensed to operate within the city, and giving warning of the improper sale of medical marijuana.

Under Measure MM, people who are caught selling illegally would have their memberships terminated. The voters have passed the MM during the November election. The passing of such law stripped the city of its ban on medical marijuana dispensaries.

California voters voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. But while the city has not yet reached its decision whether to allow the sale of recreational marijuana in Long Beach, it would soon open medical dispensaries in the city.

