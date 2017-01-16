Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction

Prince Harry cannot hide his happiness as he joins with school children in remembering National Memorial Arboretum on Armistice Day. He was all the more elated as the teachers convey the children's message that they are happy he is in love. This weekend, the whole of his family will be in London, will Prince Harry take this chance to introduce Meghan Markle to them?

There are a lot of possibilities for the handsome royal bachelor to go in public with his girlfriend for the first time; it is but the time they make it formal. Since based on reports from Mail Online, they failed to keep everything a secret as Meghan Markle was spotted leaving an organic grocery story just a street down the road from Kensington Palace. Not a coincidence either, as Prince Harry is expected to watch England versus South Africa rugby match with the 'Suits' star.

On Sunday also, the royal family must come together for Remembrance Sunday, such a good timing for Prince Harry to make an announcement of the engagement. Not a far event to happen as signs of a serious relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is already clear, noting that Markle is staying in Prince Harry's bijou Kensington Palace home, Nottingham cottage. According to reports from Telegraph, Markle is believed to have arrived in Kensington the day Prince Harry officially announced his relationship with her and has requested for the American actress' privacy in order to protect her.

But notably, Meghan Markle comes out unguarded and is noticeably familiar around her, all the more hinting on her frequent visits to London. News of her taking a break from 'Suits' have also circulated as she will be "doing something important". It sure is a long, busy and much anticipated weekend for the royal bachelor and his 35-year old actress girlfriend as followers have kept their eyes and ears open for any updates.