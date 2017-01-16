Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 9:25 PM ET

Police Report Of Kim Kardashian's Paris Rob Out Has Leaked On French Newspapers: Details All Accurate and Traumatic

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 06:19 PM EST
Kim Kardashian attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France

Kim Kardashian attends the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France(Photo : Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

Police reports of Kim Kardashian's Paris rob out last October 3 has already been publicized by a French newspaper on January 15 and translated to English. The leaked report which was exclusively from French police an hour after the rob out provides the events that happened as Kim Kardashian tells it all. The incident which happened at Paris' No Address Hotel was a major plight that the reality star had experienced; the report apparently stated what she had suffered at the hands of the armed robbers.

On her detailed statement, Kim Kardashian recalls how she ended up being alone in the hotel room because she has to work on her computer. According to reports from NME, her sisters were all at the club with her bodyguard for the Paris Fashion Week, alone at the upstairs room, she heard noises like footsteps at the door. She called out asking who was it but no one answered, on the phone, she called for her bodyguard at 2:56 am, but two people already came in and the night man was already tied up.

At that time Kim Kardashian's $4 million ring was at the bedside and the robbers asked for it, although she denied knowing it they held her at gunpoint and was forced to give up the ring. Then the reality star was dragged on to the bedroom wearing only her bathrobe, tied her up with plastic cables and taped her hands pulling the tape around her mouth. Although Kim Kardashian was robbed of some of her jewels amounting to $5 million, she believes to be lucky enough they are quite inexperienced from the way they tied her up as per reports from Perez Hilton.

Coming from these police sources, it is confirmed that these are the exact details of the traumatic events that happened to Kim Kardashian last October. The horrible recollection of Kardashian thinking that the robbers will shoot her at the back is beyond imaginable. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian seems to be relieved at the recent developments of the case as 10 suspects were already put into question, also stating that the "disgusting act" does not deserve any of them and nobody has the right to take anything from them.

