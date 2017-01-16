'The Sims 4' Fulfills Promise To Add Toddlers After A Two-year Wait

Electronic Arts has released an update for its simulation game "The Sims 4". Listening to their fans, toddlers are now added to the game, finally giving what they have been waiting for.

Released as a free downloadable update, executive producer Lyndsay Pearson announced through the Sims website the inclusion of this specific age group. According to her, while the idea has been running around, their team needed the proper timing, resources and design choices to bring the little cuties to life.

Interaction-wise, the young ones are expected to add a lot of hours to the player's game time. The adult sims can teach the toddlers new skills through flash cards, have some conversations with them, teach them how to talk, have parties, and even the experience of potty-training is added. It would be amazing to see what scenarios players would come up with the inclusion of these bundles of joy.

The initial release of "The Sims 4" in 2014 was met with criticism over the lack of two staples: pools and kids. According to GameSpot, part of the criticism was the fear that these series staples would be costing them more when released as expansion packs. While it explains that the two options were cut from the final game to focus on the new tech the game is running on, pools were offered as a free update some time after.

Developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, the life simulation games are largely sandbox game, lacking any defined goals, and were originally meant as a satire to the consumer culture of the U.S. The first game, titled The Sims, was released in 2000 and was received positively, selling 11.3 million copies by 2002. Several spinoffs games have been made from the franchise as well, like the lackluster Sims Online and The Sims Stories for the laptops.

Aside from the Toddlers update for ''The Sims 4", EA has announced that Vampires will becoming their way in a new expansion pack.