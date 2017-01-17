Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 01:18 AM EST
The totoaba fish is called "money maw" and "aquatic cocaine" by locals because its swim bladder could sell more than cocaine on the Chinese black market. The bladder is known for its aphrodisiac properties with a large one worth more than $50,000 each; this amount has fallen in recent years. Reports say that the fish is nearly extinct with only 60 thought to be found in the wild.

The Independent reports that there are two species of the totoaba and these thrive only in the northernmost area of the Cortez Sea in Mexico. Both species are critically endangered with poachers pursuing every single fish to be immediately sold.

The fish is said to be highly sought because of its alleged medicinal benefits. It is used as a natural cure for skin problems and circulatory illnesses and its bladder dried and sold for its aphrodisiac properties. Trading and selling of totoaba bladders are openly done in mainland China and there have been no efforts from the Chinese government to stop the illegal activity.

The Environmental Investigations Agency (EIA) mentions of a "buoyant trade" of the fish in the region and this is happening amidst condemnation from activists. A number of environmental groups are calling on the Chinese government to stop the trade and help save the endangered totoaba species.

Meanwhile, Mexico News Daily reports that trafficking of totoaba bladders was once done successfully until organized crime got involved. Since then, fishing for two species has spiked. A source said that crime groups joined the business forcefully and used their organizational structures and corrupting influence to traffic the fish. Networks that used to traffic drugs were now used to market the totoaba.

The source also claimed that crime groups smuggle the totoaba bladders by air.  Smugglers hide illegal bladders with other fish bladders that have proper permits to avoid getting caught. The selling price of the bladders is similar to the price of 1.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Police officials said that police agents lack training to detect this kind of crime. Usually specialists are called from the Autonomous University of Baja California to identify the illegal swim bladders.

 

