Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 1:19 AM ET

Jamie Dornan Admits Not Into S&M – Says There Is A Million Different Ways To Sexually Arouse Yourself

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 01:16 AM EST
Jamie Dornan attends the UK Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' at Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2015 in London, England.

Jamie Dornan attends the UK Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' at Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2015 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images/Ian Gavan)

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the UK Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' at Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2015 in London, England.

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the UK Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' at Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2015 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images/Ian Gavan)

Jamie Dornan is GQ Australia's February 2017 issue cover and was recently interviewed for his role in the erotic film '50 Shades Darker.' Dornan claims that he is completely unlike his character Christian Grey in the movie and says that he is not into S&M. He went about saying that aside from chains and ropes, there is a million more ways to satisfy oneself.

Perez Hilton wrote about Jamie Dornan's GQ Australia interview and said that unlike his '50 Shades of Grey' character, he is not a fan of S&M. It "doesn't float my boat" he said. Dornan also added that he could never like his character Christian Grey saying that he could not imagine himself sitting in a pub and being friends with him. He concluded that Grey is not his type of friend; his friends are all easy going and very fun to be with.

Jamie Dornan has become a household name after he rose to fame with the first '50 Shades' movie. He claims that he could be open-minded and liberal, never judging anyone when it comes to sexual preference. He admitted that there are other ways to please yourself rather than indulge in S&M.

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that 'Fifty Shades Darker' is set to premiere Valentine's Day. Aside from Jamie Dornan, it also stars Dakota Johnson as Anastasia who is his love interest in the film. Dornan admitted that he liked the way that he rose to fame in his late 20s because he is now more in control.  He said that if he would have had the same experience when he was just 20then he would not know how to handle himself.

Unknown to many, the 'The Fall' actor is a father of two and is happily married to Amelia Warner. There were reports that the two were getting a divorce because of Jamie's secret relationship with Dakota but it seems that all these are just rumors. More revelations about Jamie Dornan will be revealed on February when his GQ Australia cover hits the newsstands.

 

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

