Prince Harry "Truly In Love With" Meghan Markle, Loved-Up Duo Getting Cozy in London

Actress Meghan Markle leaves the 'Today Show' taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : GC Images/Ray Tamarra)

Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack)

The award for couple of the year goes to Prince Harry and his new found significant other Meghan Markle.

The holiday season might be over for the rest, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still draped in each other's arm as part of their romantic getaway.

After spending a romantic rendezvous in Norway, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting cozy at the royal mansion in London.

According to US Magazine, the loved-up duo is hitting it off and laying low at Prince Harry's abode in London. The magazine reports that they are "chilling and enjoying lazy days together" in Harry's Nottingham cottage home at Kensington Palace.

The mini hiatus enjoyed by the Royal couple will be followed by a charity trip to India as Meghan Markle set foot for humanitarian purpose with World Vision.

During her short stay in London, the 35-year old Suits prodigy was spotted getting a facial. The luminary is also said to be getting acquainted with the Royals in a positive way.

Previously, Meghan Markle met the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton along with one year old Princess Charlotte in a get-together organized at the Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace.

Living in the age of spoiler paranoia, the insider highlighted that Meghan is extremely happy as she is gradually getting to know Harry's "nearest and dearest" and the royal family.

The high-spirited duo hit the fancy establishments as they welcomed the New Year with a huge bang. Their romance currently labelled as an immaculate one as they viewed the Northern Lights, enjoyed whale watching and sunsets.

"Meghan's been on cloud nine since coming back from Norway. Norway was amazing. It was the first time they had done something like this together, and they definitely want to go on more adventure trips. ... They're so in love."

According to E!News, the couple is ecstatic. "Harry is truly in love. They're very serious."

The source also continued that some of their close friends are predicting a grand engagement later in 2017.

Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance rumor back in November.