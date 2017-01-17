Report: Caffeine Could Fight Age-Related Inflammation; Good For Heart Health

TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 20: Barista Takaya Hashimoto prepares a cafe latte at a local specialty coffee shop on May 20, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. With the rise of specialty coffee shops opening all over the world in recent years, Tokyo's coffee culture catches on t(Photo : Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images))

Researchers found that caffeine helps to dampen the type of inflammation that's linked to heart disease risk factors. Caffeine can also block this inflammatory process.

According to a press statement from Stanford University, the study findings may explain why coffee drinkers tend to live longer than those who do not drink coffee. The research might also help to explain why caffeine have linked higher intake to a longer life.

The human body has hundreds of pathways that is responsible for chronic inflammation and various diseases. The researchers claim they have identified one of them.

The low-grade inflammation contributes to most age-related chronic disease including heart disease, arthritis, dementia and many cancers.

According to LIVE SCIENCE, the researcher's sample were surveyed from more than 100 people who are taking part in an ongoing study. The main object is to find out how the system changes during aging. For that, they reviewed the participant's blood samples, survey data, medical and family histories.

The results of the study showed that the older participants have equipped with higher levels of an inflammatory protein, compared with younger participants. The higher levels of an inflammatory protein, among older participants, had a greater risk of arteries, high blood pressure, and mortality rate.

The next step of the research was interesting. The older participants who reported that they consumed more caffeinated beverages generally showed a lower activation of these inflammation-causing genes.

The Stanford researchers have also added caffeine into human immune cells growing in lab dishes, along with compounds. Results showed that caffeine actually prevented these compounds from causing inflammation in cells.

However, this research can also help us to understand why some aged peoples are more successful than others. Why a person have affected stroke at the age of 60?

Meanwhile, on the published journal the researchers have pointed out that drinking coffee may be one way to decrease the inflammatory processes that naturally come with age.

