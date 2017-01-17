SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Blasts Off For The First Time

Private Space Exploration Company's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket made its successful launch from California on Saturday. The launching marks the company's first launch since a fireball engulfed the said rocket on Florida last September.

SpaceX Falcon 9's blasted off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST. The launching of the rocket aimed to deliver ten satellites into the orbit carrying a payload for Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium will be replacing its entire global network with 70 next-generation satellites.

According to CNBC, 10 minutes after the launch, the first stage of the rocket have successfully touched down in the platform in the Pacific Ocean. This is a feat which was recently accomplished by the four other returning Falcon rockets.

SpaceX plans to reuse its rockets to cut costs. Reports claimed that the company hopes to reduce the cost of the future space travel by formulating a reliable system of reusing and retrieving launch rockets for their future missions.

A camera was installed in the rocket to give viewers a great experience as it returned to Earth and made a perfect upright touchdown on the floating pad. According to CBS News, the return flight is considered as an important step for SpaceX.

Elon Musk's California-based Company has about 70 launches in line that is worth of $10 billion. Aside from the launches, SpaceX ferries also supply to the International Space Station and currently developing a capsule which is capable of carrying astronauts to the station.

There is a total of 10 satellites which were launched last Saturday. The launching was a part of McLean Virginia-based Iridium's project that will replace its existing network of satellites that can provide global voice and data communications.

Iridium has plans to launch six more Falcon 9 which will be carrying ten satellites as part of a technology upgrade in 2018. Now, the first Falcon booster which safely lands back on Earth currently stands outside the company's headquarters.



