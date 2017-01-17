Apple May Release 15-Inch Macbook Pro With Up To 32GB Of RAM In 2017

It's been speculated that the Apple will release its 15-inch MacBook Pro this year. The laptop is rumored to hit the markets during the last quarter of 2017 with a massive RAM capacity of up to 32GB.

According to MacRumors, KGI analyst and Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo stated that these 15-inch MacBook Pro models is expected to be in the production process by September, for a timely release. He further added that this laptop model will be "the most significantly redesigned product this year."

Kuo believes that the new MacBook Pro will be perfect for the high-end users, as it will imitate desktop-class RAM. Apple has never released a MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM. As of now the most popular models features maximum of 16GB of RAM.

Advertisement

Kuo further believes that the updated version of 12-inch MacBook models will be powered with Kaby Lake processors. The said models will undergo production process during March.

The new 12-inch MacBook will come with the option of 16GB RAM, which up until now was only 8GB. According to Tech Times, the 2016 release of Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models was criticized for having a low RAM limit which stops at 16GB.

Some core groups such as video and imaging professionals found it not up to the mark if used on daily basis for their work. Answering the matter, Apple's marketing senior VP Phil Schiller stated that if the company do take the decision of upgrading the RAM to 32GB, a different logic board design for the MacBook Pro will be required.

Schiller has also stated that in order to introduce 32GB of RAM in the MacBook, the battery life of the device is likely to have been compromised. Meanwhile, Kuo revealed that the 13- and 15-inch versions of MacBook Pro will receive the seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake chips this year.