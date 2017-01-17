Zahara Jolie-Pittâ€™s Biological Mother Pleads Angelina Jolie To Let Her At Least See Her Daughter Following Brangelina Divorce

As the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt custodial battle rages on, the "Maleficent" actress is facing a major dilemma as her adopted daughter Zahara's mother is asking access after the actors decided to go separate ways.

Mail Online reports that Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, biological mother of 12-year old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, is pleading to Angelina to let her see and speak to her daughter. She clarified that she is not demanding to have her daughter back, but just want to be a part of her life.

Mentewab said that she wants Zahara to know that her biological mother is alive and presently in Ethiopia. She stated that although she is thankful to the Jolie-Pitts for providing a proper lifestyle for Zahara but she misses her only child terribly.

"I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can't celebrate it with her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days," Daily Mail quoted Mentewab saying.

Mentewab added that she wants to be a part of her child's life but for the time being she will be more than happy if Angelina accepts her plea to let her see or talk to Zahara at least. She wants the twelve year old to know that her biological mother also loves her as much as Angelina.

Mentewab insisted that she does not want any money from either Brad or Angie, but just want to talk to her child. When asked about her opinion on the divorce and custodial battle, she stated that it's unfortunate the Hollywood stars decided to divorce and she will pray for them.

Currently Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have hired a private judge for their custodial battle. Brad wants a shared custody; however Angie is looking for sole custody of their six children.

Mentewab said that she believes Brad is a good man and has been a good father to Zahara but she wants her daughter to stay with Angelina.