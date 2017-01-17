Pokémon Mod for Ark: Survival Evolved Returns: Pokémon Hunting Becomes Up Close And Personal

After being hit with a Digital Millennium Copyright Act infringement, the Pokémon mod for the game Ark: Survival Evolved is once again available for download through Steam. Titled Pokémon Evolved, it gives another meaning to the term "Pokémon hunting".

Wanting to bring a whole new experience to the players of Ark, Mystic Academy, hmind and Tbjbu2 created a mod (short for modification) for the game, replacing the standard fare of dinosaurs and mammoths with Bulbasaur, Charizard and Gyarados, to name a few. According to Polygon, the mod currently has around 29 Pokémon roaming around the land for players to catch. Unfortunately, Pikachu will not be one of them. For resources, players get credits as they encounter the Pokémon, which they can use for purchase at the in-game Poke terminal.

As for the DMCA claim the mod was filed with, Anime News Network reports that Mystic Academy believes that it was from another mod creator, not from The Pokémon Company. Whether this means that they have no knowledge of the mod, or if they want to take action against it, is still up in the air at this point.

Advertisement

With the early access version of the game released between 2015 and 2016, Ark: Survival Evolved is an open-world game with action-adventure elements developed by Studio Wildcard with Instinct Games, Efecto Studios and Virtual Basement. The game mainly focuses on the player being stranded in an island filled with different creatures, including dinosaurs, and the need to survive on the said island.

The player has access to different weapons and tools, and can build bases, as well as attack other player's bases in multiplayer mode. The game can be played either from a third-person perspective, of from a first-person one, and is reportedly compatible with the Oculus Rift and Vive.

Ark: Survival Evolved is scheduled for full release in 2017 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, OS X and Linux.