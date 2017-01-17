Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Warcraft Director Talks About His Ideal 'Green Lantern' Movie

Jan 17, 2017
(Photo : Flickr/Andrew Thamert)

DC Comics and Warner Bros. are currently working on a new "Green Lantern" movie, scheduled for a 2020 release date. As the news of the movie's progress making waves, Duncan Jones expressed his view on the character and his powers, as well as his ideal setup for a Green Lantern movie, if he ever does one himself.

Through his Twitter account, Jones, who was the director of the live-action adaptation of Blizzard's "Warcraft", discussed some parts of the character he bugged him off. Some of these include the battery life of the power ring, its limitless capability yet the hero still having a tough time and the "hook" of the Green Lantern having a power based on will, yet lacks the wits to use it. He goes on suggesting that the limits of the power ring should be based on the originality of its use. Another Tweet shares his take on a Green Lantern, that it should be a simple-minded jock that has to be imaginative every time he uses the power ring.

While there are some real points, it is apparent that Jones is not well-versed with the whole story of the DC series, or may only be basing on the 2011 movie starring Ryan Reynolds. As Comicbook points out, Kyle Rayner, the Green Lantern of the 90's used the power ring in very interesting ways. Being an artist, he creates wonderful and amusing constructs, in contrast to the bland and simple ones produced by Hal Jordan.

As for being original in every use of its power, Cinema Blend suggests that Jones check out Marvel's "The Runaways", especially the character of Nico Minoru. Wielding the Staff of One, which can only cast a certain spell once, she has to be very creative and original when calling out her spells. Interestingly, the title will be having a TV series on Hulu, so this would be something to look forward to.

As for the upcoming "Green Lantern" movie, David Goyer and Justin Rhodes will be helming the project, which will feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart in a buddy cop-like film. 

 

 

