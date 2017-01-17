Mysterious Glowing Green Light From Distant Galaxies Baffles Scientists

It seems like the galaxies that are located on the far side of the universe have its own distinct characteristic, because they are greener than normal. Based on the new scientific research conducted, the findings point out to one conclusion, and that is the most distant galaxies in relation to our own are far greener than normal.

What's with the mysterious green light?

It is found out that they radiate green light. As we all know, the stars and the heavenly bodies that we see now are like time capsules, because light travels in the speed of light.

This means that the stars that we see now are the stars from millions of year ago. With this being said, the newly observed galaxies are very distant from us, and are said to be 1 billion to 2 billion years old.

According to Fox News, green is not a common color for a galaxy to have. Most of the observed galaxies have a white color. However, for these specific types of galaxies, they have a greenish color due to the ripped atoms that the oxygen of these galaxies have.

This happened billions of years ago when the universe was still new. The green light is also caused by the very high temperature that these galaxies have.

Ultra high temperatures in these galaxies

According to reports, it needs around 50,000 Kelvin for it to emit its green light. This in turn, can be compared to the hottest stars in the known universe, which reach a whopping 60,000 Kelvin.

According to Space with these variables put in place, it is highly likely that life would exist in these galaxies today. It is also worth knowing that these ancient galaxies have a less cluttered chemical composition.

Also, the stars in these galaxies also fuse its atoms together, thus producing more iron, carbon and oxygen. All of these contribute to its greenish light.

Truly, the universe holds so much mystery. With these recent discoveries, we can understand more about the creation of the universe, as well as how life in our planet started.