Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Japanse Space Agency Fails Yet Again

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017
The Japanse Space Agency Fails Yet Again

The Japanse Space Agency Fails Yet Again

Japan suffers yet again another setback today as the launch of one of its rockets was aborted. The rocket was intended to put its own microsatellite in the earth's orbit. The lift off commenced at 8:33 a.m., Japan time. Its liftoff went smooth in its first few minutes.

Japanese space agency in for a series of failures

However, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was forced to cancel the second stage ignition of the rocket as technical errors appeared. According to Science Mag, the spacecraft failed to send important information regarding its liftoff.

This is a very important part of the rocket's process. After the space agency cancelled its mission, the spacecraft then dived straight into the ocean near the Uchinoura Space Center.

The Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), a part of JAXA, was the one responsible in building the SS-520 launch vehicle. According to Standard Media, the spacecraft was 10 meters in length and 52 centimeters in diameter. It weight just 2600 kilograms.

But despite this, it still failed to successfully carry on its mission. This was the space agency's third rocket in its overall mission.

Details about the rocket failures

The other failed space rocket was another microsatellite that was 3-kilograms in weight. It was created by a team in the University of Tokyo, but just after 1 month, it fell back into earth.

In line with this, JAXA says that the budget spent on the failed space rocket was $4.4 million. The other space mission happened last February.

The $300 million mission was a success at first, but just after 5 weeks of service, the spacecraft failed miserably. Investigators then point out to a number of malfunctions in the spacecraft's control features.

Hopefully, this will be the last of the many failures the Japanese space agency have experienced. Surely, a more careful, rigid and ensured developmental processes should be done next time.

