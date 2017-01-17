Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Better & Bolder â€˜Attack on Titansâ€™ Expected As â€˜Fantastic Beastsâ€™ Producer David Heyman Takes Over

Entertainers in costume at the 'ATTACK ON TITAN' World Premiere on July 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Entertainers in costume at the 'ATTACK ON TITAN' World Premiere on July 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Rachel Murray)

Warner Bros. is now taking over 'Attack on Titan' with film producer David Heyman to lead the project. Heyman is known for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' which has broken blockbuster records last year. It is rumored that the new movie version of the Japanese manga, written and illustrated by Hajima Isayama, will be very successful than its two other predecessors with the famous film producer.

The next movie is said to be a remake of the film that was done in two parts, according to Deadline Hollywood. The first part actually did good earning around 5 million USD and was known to be the 7th highest grossing film produced locally. Meanwhile, part 2 did not go well earning almost half of what part 1 did. With Warner Bros. and David Heyman to spearhead production, it is expected that this new version would do better than the two movies combined.

Anime News Network reported that Warner Bros. is looking into a remake of 'Attack on Titan' to follow on its 'Akira' film project which has been delayed after getting approved in 2011. And aside from David Heyman producing the film, director Justin Lin who is famous for 'Fast & Furious' and 'Star Trek' has been eyed for 'Attack on Titan.'

Hajime Isayama's original story has actually spawned two animated series with the second one to be released in April this year. There were also spin-off mangas, novel series, live-action series and an OVA which were based from Isayama's work. 'Attack on Titan: No Regrets' as well as 'Attack on Titan: Junior High' have anime versions.

A lot is expected with the Warner Bros. version of 'Attack on Titan' with all the big names leading production. There is no news yet if this version will follow Isayama's original manga which was launched in Bessatsu Shonen Manga back in 2009.

 

