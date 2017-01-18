Hilary Duff Brings Boyfriend Matthew Koma To Her Previous Wedding Night Hotel With Ex-Husband

Hilary Duff together with her new boyfriend, Matthew Koma, who is a music producer, was just spotted spending time in the Santa Barbara's San Ysidro Ranch. What makes this surprising is that it is the same hotel where she spent her wedding night with her ex-husband.

Hilary Duff spends time with new boyfriend

According to US Magazine, Hilary Duff had some great time with Matthew Koma in the resort. Before all of these took place, Duff and Koma were reported to have been kissing each other in front of friends. This took place in the Gasolina Café last January 14.

After which, the couple was then reported to have checked in their hotel room to spend some quality time together. Reports suggest that the two loving couples check in the San Ysidro Ranch on the afternoon of Saturday, and stayed there until the morning of Sunday.

The two were then spotted to have breakfast in the nearby Coast Village Road, and then strolled together as they bring their coffees with them. They then left the place as Koma drove Duff's vehicle.

Duff and Koma seems like a perfect match

According to MTV, Hilary Duff isn't rushing things up when it comes to love. But in what one can see in these reports, it is very clear that the two are most probably in love with each other. Koma was a cowriter and at the same time a producer for many of the songs of Duff. Some of the songs are "Arms Around a Memory", "Confetti," and "Breathe In. Breathe Out."

Before Koma, Duff is reported to be dating her personal trainer, Jason Walsh. But obviously, this supposedly blossoming relationship ended up broken. Hopefully, things will go well for Duff and Koma.