Wednesday, January 18, 2017

'Justice League' To Feature Batman, Superman Butting Heads For Power And Leadership

Jan 18, 2017
Justice League has stirred enough curiosity among the fans that they are now anxiously waiting for the mega-budget movie to hit the theaters. Especially after the disappointment of 2016's "Batman v Superman" and "Suicide Squad".

 Although, both aforementioned movies generated major box office collection, with the combined total of $1.618.9 billion, but many were not at all satisfied with the quality. Fans are now eagerly waiting for what will come next through the door of DC Extended Universe.

As per Movie Pilot, Henry Cavill, who plays the role of Superman. recently announced a major story arc to Total Film. Cavill was asked to throw light on his character and how his role will affect the movie, and the actor hinted at another Batman vs Superman situation.

"There's pretty much an argument between him and Batman as to who is the leader," Henry Cavill was quoted saying. There is no doubt that both the characters have strong personalities of a leader but very different methods to approach problems.

There was an entire movie released last year which revolved around the theme of Batman and Superman butting heads. "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice" grossed a massive $873.3 million and was declared a box office hit, but it received mixed reviews by both critics and fans, as per Express.

Viewers claimed there were many plot holes in the movie which was a bit let down. But the major problem was amount of animosity shown on screen between Batman and Superman.

In a superhero action movie, which by the way was over 120 mins long, fans expected to see some iconic fight scenes between the two characters. However, Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman clash was over within 8 mins.

After Cavill's statement it looks like everyone who were left wanting more, will get to see the two superheroes on opposite sides again very soon. Since the main villain of the movie is Steppenwolf, fans are speculating tha Superman and Batman will ultimately resolve their conflict in order to save the world.

 

 

