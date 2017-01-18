'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Walder Frey Very Likely To Come Back; Resurrection, Vision or Flashback

Game of Thrones season 7 is months away and fans are waiting anxiously. Since the story arc has already surpassed as told in the books, any new theory or news is something views can speculate about in the meantime.

According to Huffington Post, a major reveal has been posted by Watchers on the Wall, indicating a character returning from the dead in Season 7. This character is none other than the villainous House Frey patriarch- Walder Frey.

Watchers of the Wall noticed that David Bradley, best known for his roles in Harry Potter as Argus Filch and in Game of Thrones as Walder Frey has updated his United Artists agency resumé. He included a credit for playing Walder Frey in the upcoming seventh season of GoT.

Advertisement

Now that's quite a reveal. Last time fans saw Arya Stark slicing open Walder Frey's throat as a revenge for the gruesome Red Wedding. Now Game of Thrones is one show where unless a character is extremely important to the plot he/she remains dead after being killed.

So resurrection of Walder Frey seems farfetched but it's a possibility as far as any theory goes. Fans may point out that character was neither important nor likable and the story can smoothly go on without him in it.

Unless, the showrunner has decided to implement a character similar to Lady Stoneheart. But this theory is also rather bleak.

Apart from this, Frey can appear in a flashback scene or some other Frey or Stark based story arc. This is likely the most relatable reason for Frey's return.

Taking a branch from the flashback theory, the scene can also appear as Bran's vision. Another theory famous among the fans is Arya Impersonating Frey With Her Face-Changing Abilities.

It is possible that after taking her revenge maybe Arya will need to borrow Walder's face for sometimes, ideally to kill more members of House of Frey or to learn some major family secret.