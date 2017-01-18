Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 | Updated at 3:01 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Lady Gaga To Perform In The 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 01:53 PM EST
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos(Photo : (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images))

Lady Gaga is set to be the star act at the 2017 NFL Super Bowl halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5. The 30-year-old Perfect Illusion hitmaker has a clear vision with regards to her Super Bowl halftime show.

According to BillBoard, Gaga is already giving her fans a brief preview with regards to what she's been dreaming up for three decades. And she will not hold anything back during her 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance.

During the rehearsal, music fans were treated to the first behind the scenes look, and it sounds like Gaga won't disappoint them. The performance is nearly three decades in the making. Lady Gaga explains that it has always been her dream to perform in the annual spectacle.

"I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do.For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together," Lady Gaga said in the clip.

For Lady Gaga, the upcoming performance is big world stage regarding how many people see it. It's a challenge for her to do differently.

"For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together. The thing is, it's such a big world stage regarding how many people see it and it's been done so many times," Gaga continues.

According to DailyMail, Lady Gaga's most exciting bit of the video for the Little Monsters will be the choreography sneak peek. Gaga's popular song "Bad Romance" is also expected to hit on the Super Bowl set list.

"It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA."

Gaga has already announced in September that she would have a performance at the Super Bowl 2017 halftime show. Lady Gaga recently shared on her Instagram account about herb building a tent with a dance floor in her backyard to ensure maximum practice.

SEE ALSO

Nokia 2017 Updates: Latest Nokia 8 Smartphone Soon To Be Release

Golden Globes Nominated Film 'My Life as a Zucchini' Gets A New Trailer

Weakest Team From West Might Make It To NBA Playoffs

BumbleBee Is On The List Of Endangered Species

TagsLady Gaga, Super Bowl 2017's Halftime Show, Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 Super Bowl 2017's Halftime Show

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be actively shopping Ricky Rubio before the NBA trade deadline .
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss
NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics