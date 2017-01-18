Lady Gaga To Perform In The 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga is set to be the star act at the 2017 NFL Super Bowl halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5. The 30-year-old Perfect Illusion hitmaker has a clear vision with regards to her Super Bowl halftime show.

According to BillBoard, Gaga is already giving her fans a brief preview with regards to what she's been dreaming up for three decades. And she will not hold anything back during her 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance.

During the rehearsal, music fans were treated to the first behind the scenes look, and it sounds like Gaga won't disappoint them. The performance is nearly three decades in the making. Lady Gaga explains that it has always been her dream to perform in the annual spectacle.

"I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do.For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together," Lady Gaga said in the clip.

For Lady Gaga, the upcoming performance is big world stage regarding how many people see it. It's a challenge for her to do differently.

According to DailyMail, Lady Gaga's most exciting bit of the video for the Little Monsters will be the choreography sneak peek. Gaga's popular song "Bad Romance" is also expected to hit on the Super Bowl set list.

"It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA."

Gaga has already announced in September that she would have a performance at the Super Bowl 2017 halftime show. Lady Gaga recently shared on her Instagram account about herb building a tent with a dance floor in her backyard to ensure maximum practice.



