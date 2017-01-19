'Jane The Virgin' Season 3 Episode 9 'Chapter Fity-Three' Features Rogelio's Goals in Life

Pressure is the word floating all the way of 'Jane the Virgin' Season 3, as Jane and the rest of the team move on and takes on new challenges to their life. Jane and Michael will have to help each other and support the next endeavor the latter enters as he will be retiring from his investigator job. While Rogelio and Xo will have to sort out their differences to avoid hurt feelings and find true love with each other or they are best to be just friends.

After Episode 8 'Chapter Fifty-Two', Rogelio is set to make changes on his career and love life as he pursues his dreams to bring his telenovelas to U.S. and his goal to have a baby. As much as Jane wanted to bring back her parents together, she also cannot stand to like her mother's current beau, Bruce. And while Xo and Rogelio try to go separate ways, the latter cannot hide his feelings as Darci, the matchmaker observes Rogelio and Xo's interaction as The Christian Times reports.

Actually, it was their differences that push them apart, for Xo and Rogelio; they are better friends than trying to give up something because the other doesn't support it. As long as Rogelio lives, he has two goals, and the other one is definitely not within Xo's circle, given her previous experience with Jane. But as long as they still both feel something for each other, the drama will always unfold and distract their plans.

Advertisement

Rogelio made a business proposal with Darci but as feelings still linger on with Rogelio, she doubts any potential relationship with him. In Episode 9 'Chapter Fifty- Three', Rogelio already finished filming his last telenovela and he seems to dislike the ending as SpoilersGuide reports. Being the over perfectionist in him, Rogelio will have to change his ways and be flexible if he wants to achieve stardom in Hollywood.

And as always, Rafael's past keeps on haunting him as he and Petra are almost spying at each other's plans. As always, Rafael is upset because of his sister's overprotective plans which tend to make danger ever since the series started. More on 'Jane the Virgin' as Episode 9 airs on January 30 watch it only on The CW.