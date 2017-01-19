'Super Bug' Warns The Public Of Proper Use Of Antibiotics And More Preventive Ways To Have A Longer Life

Antibiotic therapy is essential parts of any medical related problem or procedure, without taking in antibacterial agents, infection arises which can lead to complications and even death. But everything comes in moderation and anything in excess will also lead to a serious health situation, thus resistance occurs when the current solution becomes useless. For those who want to stay healthy, prevention is still the best medicine and proper knowledge of things leads to a longer life.

Since the onset of antibiotics, it has been a constant question of how long it can fight a certain kind of infection and up to what extent it can be potent. Although research and studies never stop with regards to the scientists and experts, they are amicable to what this kind of medicine can do and cannot. With the occurrence of the so-called resistance, antibiotic's role in medicinal therapy becomes a doubting scene when the infection cannot be cured, thus higher component needs to be given.

Then the 'natural evolution process' happens, based on reports from TopNews, all kinds of bacteria's mutates and this will in turn open to a whole new process of making an antibiotic more potent than the original to combat this event. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) explains how the woman from Nevada died due to a bacterial infection resistant to ALL-FDA approved treatments. This 'Super Bugs' as what experts call cannot be treated by ANY antibiotic in the market and has to be studied in order to make a NEW, stronger kind of antibiotic susceptible to it.

Unfortunately, the patient's life cannot wait for studies and all to cure her, as these bacteria are often more powerful and deadly in higher stages of development. ABS News recalls how this 70-year old woman arrived at the hospital in August 2016 with symptoms of the blood infection. Tests were done to the patient and were later found out to be a kind of bacteria called carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), resistant to all FDA-approved antibacterial.

Her predicament cannot be solved due to the strength of the bacteria that caused her death in September due to septic shock. Her unfortunate medical situation, however, became another eye opener to medical and non-medical practitioners to warn everybody and to avoid exposure to antibiotic therapy for long periods of time. Proper use and prevention is still the key to a healthy living thus it is still best to have a healthy lifestyle to avoid long hospital stays as much as possible.