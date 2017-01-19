'Thor: Ragnarok' Update: Director Shares Some Behind–The–Scenes Photos

Thor is surely one of the most anticipated films for 2017 after the success of other movies by Marvel in their Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, that the third installment for the Asgardian world is nearing, the director, Taika Waititi, surely knows how to excite fans with new behind the scenes photos that he shared online.

According to Yahoo,Taika Waititi is a man full of humor and wittiness as seen in seen in some of his movie and he is going to incorporate some of these in upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok". Recently, he shared a photo on Instagram showing Chris Hemsworth, dressed as Thor, surrounded by all different sorts of vegetables and gourds. The film will surely use the director's humor which is commonly known in Marvel films.

Further, Comic Book reported the plot and synopsis of the upcoming Thor film. In their report, they stated that the "Thor: Ragnarok" is set to introduce new characters in the Marvel franchise. Starting with Hela, portrayed by Cate Blanchett. The synopsis follows Thor as one imprisoned in another dimension of the universe without the might hammer. He will be forced to do things against time in order to return to Asgardian and stop Ragnarok, which will end the Asgardian civilization.

Advertisement

Additionally, it was previously reported that Incredible Hulk is set to make an appearance. But Bruce Banner is not set to be a formidable ally in this sequel as he's going to be in a gladiatorial contest with Thor. Aside from these characters, Valkyrie, Skurge the Executioner and Grandmaster as set to appear in the film. Lastly, the recent film protagonist, Doctor Strange, will also be in the film to help in saving Asgard.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is set to hit theaters in Nov. 3, 2017.

What are your thoughts on the Thor film? Share it with us through the comments below.