“Avengers: Infinity War” Update: Designer Says There Are More Worlds To Explore

Avengers have been a great franchise series for the Marvel studios and here they come with their fourth installment, "Avengers: Infinity War". The film is being sought after since there are lots of teaser in every Marvel film that in the end there will be a fight with Thanos and the Avengers. Now, the designer spices things up for the fans in indicating new worlds can be featured.

According to Comic Book, Avengers: Infinity War is going to be massive due to the potential possibility that every Marvel character could be involved. In a talk with Production Designer Charles Wood, he told Comic Book that just like "Doctor Strange", "What I'm trying to say, is, there are many, many, many new worlds to see in this film." Charles Wood is known to be the designer of Marvel films with fourth film is the "Doctor Strange". It was an awesome film to see with the trippy designs and multiple dimensions offered in the film. In this case, this means that "Avengers: Infinity War" will be much more than just your average world since Thanos, the villain, holds the Infinity Gauntlet which may attract several characters from other worlds.

Meanwhile, IGN recently offered a bit of snap look to every character that has been involved to take part in the Avengers: Infinity War. The slideshow showcase every confirmed involving "Iron Man", "Captain America", "Spider-Man" and those even from "Guardians of the Galaxy". Additionally, they revealed that Peter Dinklage have a significant role to portray in the movie. The crew is set to start the shooting this summer in Scotland.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios Kevin Feige even told the site that there will be a lot of stories to be fused in the movie that will need a lot of locales. He's looking forward that there will be fun in mixing such characters in the "Avengers: Infinity War".

Stay tuned for more updates.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War"? Share it with us through the comments below.