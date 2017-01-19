Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Updated at 4:01 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

â€˜Will & Graceâ€™ Return To NBC Confirmed! â€“ Election Short Paved The Way For 10-Episode Limited Revival

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 03:19 AM EST
The cast of 'Will & Grace' (L-R) actors Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra MEssing and Meghan Mullally pose backstage during 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The cast of 'Will & Grace' (L-R) actors Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Debra MEssing and Meghan Mullally pose backstage during 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.(Photo : Getty Images/Kevin Winter)

Sean Hayes official photo

Sean Hayes official photo(Photo : Twitter/Sean Hayes)

NBC has announced the official return of "Will & Grace" on TV. The network announced at a recent Television Critics Association press tour that it has ordered a 10-episode limited revival for its 2017 to 2018 season. The revival was actually the fulfillment of the cast and crew's dream of getting everyone back together and last year's election short paved the way.

The 'Will & Grace' revival will reunite actors Debra Messing, Erick McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, says Entertainment Weekly. Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are back as showrunners and executive producers while James Burrows will return to direct. Burrows has directed every episode of 'Will & Grace' for 8 years.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblat said that they are very happy that one of the "smartest, funniest and most defining" comedy series will be revived. He mentioned that 'Will & Grace' was a comedy that included issues from gay rights to social and political opinions "all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture."

Meanwhile, People also reported about the exciting comeback of 'Will & Grace' and mentioned that rumors of a revival actually started when the four main cast reunited for an election short. Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment said that the network started talking with the show's producers for creating new episodes right after the reunion short was shot in September. On the other hand, Leslie Jordan also revealed a few weeks ago that the comedy series will be coming back for 10 new episodes but Messing disproved the news and said that there was "nothing but talks" in her social media account.

And despite shooting down Jordan, Messing said that if there was really a revival, she would like this to be on Netflix or Amazon and would be completely different from the previous seasons. This would be naughty side of 'Will & Grace.'

Creators of the new 'Will & Grace' did not mention when the show will pick up. The finale featured Will and Grace finally crossing paths again as they helped their respective kids move to college. The short election project however did not pick up from the finale which hints that the revival may also follow the same format.

 

SEE ALSO

â€˜Will & Graceâ€™ Not Back On NBC Next Fall â€“ Debra Messing Shots Down Leslie Jordan News on Twitter

TagsWill & Grace revival, Will & Grace news, Debra Messing updates, Debra Messing news, Sean Hayes news, Sean Hayes updates

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

flu shots updates Flu virus

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction â€“Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics