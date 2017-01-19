â€˜Will & Graceâ€™ Return To NBC Confirmed! â€“ Election Short Paved The Way For 10-Episode Limited Revival

NBC has announced the official return of "Will & Grace" on TV. The network announced at a recent Television Critics Association press tour that it has ordered a 10-episode limited revival for its 2017 to 2018 season. The revival was actually the fulfillment of the cast and crew's dream of getting everyone back together and last year's election short paved the way.

The 'Will & Grace' revival will reunite actors Debra Messing, Erick McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, says Entertainment Weekly. Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are back as showrunners and executive producers while James Burrows will return to direct. Burrows has directed every episode of 'Will & Grace' for 8 years.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblat said that they are very happy that one of the "smartest, funniest and most defining" comedy series will be revived. He mentioned that 'Will & Grace' was a comedy that included issues from gay rights to social and political opinions "all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture."

Meanwhile, People also reported about the exciting comeback of 'Will & Grace' and mentioned that rumors of a revival actually started when the four main cast reunited for an election short. Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment said that the network started talking with the show's producers for creating new episodes right after the reunion short was shot in September. On the other hand, Leslie Jordan also revealed a few weeks ago that the comedy series will be coming back for 10 new episodes but Messing disproved the news and said that there was "nothing but talks" in her social media account.

And despite shooting down Jordan, Messing said that if there was really a revival, she would like this to be on Netflix or Amazon and would be completely different from the previous seasons. This would be naughty side of 'Will & Grace.'

Creators of the new 'Will & Grace' did not mention when the show will pick up. The finale featured Will and Grace finally crossing paths again as they helped their respective kids move to college. The short election project however did not pick up from the finale which hints that the revival may also follow the same format.