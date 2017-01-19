Kim Kardashian Gives Kanye West A 2nd Chance â€“ He Pleads Not To Let Go & Promises Intense Therapy

Kim Kardashian is promising support to her husband Kanye West with sources close to the couple saying that this happened after the rapper pleaded her to stay. The reality television star confided to a friend that she was ready to give up her two year marriage but then she had a change of heart after he promised to go to intense therapy for his illness.

A friend close to the celebrity couple said that West has convinced the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star to stay, says US Weekly. The 'Mercy' rapper was recently hospitalized after suffering from a mental breakdown. His doctor said that he suffered from temporary psychosis. During the time he was hospitalized, he was rumored to be uncooperative and was not himself as he resisted treatment. But now, he promised Kim that he would do whatever it takes to be healthy for his family.

And aside from swearing to intense therapy, Kanye also swore he will reaffirm his friendship with their pals Jay Z and Beyonce. After he called on Jay Z for not calling him up after his wife's Paris robbery and for accusing Beyonce for rigging the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, he reconciled with his friend a few weeks ago. He and Kim were even invited to Jay Z and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy's birthday party.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported Kim and Kanye West's lunch date which revealed the two looking relaxed and happy. The two were joined by Kim's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe with camera crew in tow. They had a power lunch at Hugo's in Agoura Hills as they filmed an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' on E!

Kim and Kanye wore matching ripped denim pants; Kanye wore a gray hoodie jacket and sports a faded blonde dyed hair. Kim wore a white shirt revealing her ample chest but covered with a black and red plaid buttoned shirt. She is rumored to be sporting a new less-revealing look lately as she may have finally learned her lesson not to flaunt her wealth in public. She had a few accessories though; she wore a large gold medallion from the Kanye x Jacob Jeweler collection and a lower lip ring.