Two Battlefield Classics and Dragon Age: Origins Make It Into The List of Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program

Jan 23, 2017
The logo of Electronic Arts is displayed at a news conference during the E3 convention in Los Angeles, California.

The logo of Electronic Arts is displayed at a news conference during the E3 convention in Los Angeles, California.(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty images)

Released quite a couple of years back, three games belonging to Electronic Arts were recently announced to be compatible with the new and present generation Xbox consoles from Microsoft. The games in question are all a part of numerous titles initially released for the Xbox 360 console that was released quite a decade ago are now being introduced to the new console.

The following report was published on Windows  Central where further details revealed that all the games would be instantly available for gamers to begin playing. The digital licenses for would be available soon for newcomers to the Xbox one through their own Xbox store and physical versions would also be valid for accessing. Only physical-copies of Battlefield 3 would be supported.

The news was initially reported by Xbox Live's Director of Programming Larry Hryb on his twitter feed. The tweet had active participation both from Battlefield developers themselves and also EA's new 'EA Access' staff who engaged in conversations helping out with their queries.  Battlefield 3, released shortly after Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is one of the most played FPS to date with numerous players actively present in-game even today.  

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was one of the most active games for Xbox 360 gamer base and also holds record for one among the biggest shooter games released for the console. Among those for RPG fans, Dragon Age: Origins, one of EA's first in the RPG segment is also part of the list of backward compatible games.

GameSpot termed the news to be a 'strong start' of the year for Xbox gamers due to the wide inclusions of classic and legendary games being introduced to the new Xbox console. Among those backward compatible aware also Ghostbusters and Scrap Metal that were announced previously.

With great games, come great download sizes. While most of the games are still in megabytes of size, famous titles like Dragon Age Origins and Battlefield average around 4.0GB with Dragon Age Origins peaking at 6.44GB. The Xbox One backward compatibility program was announced back in November last year and already includes around three hundred titles to date which included Bioshock titles in the list.

