Nintendo Announces & Confirmed The 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Game Will Be Coming Into Android Early On February But For The iOS Users Still Has A "Soon" Status

Nintendo, one of the biggest video game company will be bringing the "Fire Emblem" into smart devices as they push through the smartphone gaming. Nintendo surprised a lot of fans via Nintendo Direct announcement as the game maker announced that there will be several upcoming games in the longtime running tactical RPG series.

In the recent announcement, there are two games for the Nintendo Switch and several games for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Just like the "Super Mario Run," "Fire Emblem Heroes" has a period of the platform but a sudden twist was implemented and the android users will first get the Emblem heroes on release date (February 2, 2017). Meanwhile, the iOS version has still a status of "soon," Polygon has reported.

According to Doug Bowser, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing in Nintendo America, he stated that in the recent years, the game "Fire Emblem" has grown exponentially and has become a more popular franchise. So, the Fire Emblem heroes will come into the smart devices, the game was an original strategy RPG about the two kingdoms who are in the war and in a bitter clash. The game will be available as free download having optional in-app purchases available.

As per the report by Forbes, in preparation for the launch of the "Fire Emblem Heroes," Nintendo executed an event "Fire Emblem Heroes: Choose Your Legend wherein the top-ranked heroine and hero will be featured in the event. The Nintendo Account holder will also be receiving a Platinum point bonus for the voting. Another is the "Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia," wherein fans not from Japan will now get this classic game on Nintendo 3DS family of systems. The game was inspired by the 1992 original game and it will launch in 9th of May on Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Another Fire Emblem is scheduled to launch this fall and is coming to both New Nintendo 3DS systems and Nintendo Switch it is the "Fire Emblem meets KOEI TECMO Game' Warriors series: Fire Emblem Warriors. Furthermore, "Fire Emblem Heroes" is also coming into Nintendo Switch and will be launch on 2018. The Nintendo Switch will be having a sale this March 3 at $299.99.