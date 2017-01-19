MH 370 Report: Future Investigation For Missing MH 370 Plane Not Ruled Out

IN FLIGHT - APRIL 11: Co-pilot and Squadron Leader Brett McKenzie of the Royal New Zealand Airforce (RNZAF) P-3K2-Orion aircraft, helps to look for objects during the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in flight over the Indian Ocean on Apr(Photo : (Photo by Greg Wood - Pool/Getty Images))

Australian transport Minister Wednesday reported the search for Malaysian Airlines Flight MH 370 won't rule out another hunt for the plane if "credible" evidence emerges.

According to USA TODAY, the joint agency Coordination center in Australia announced the suspension of the joint search of Australian, China and Malaysia. But Darren Chester an Australian minister said, "It's not a closed book by any stretch."

They have postponed the search for Malaysia Flight 370 nearly three years after the plane vanished because of not finding any information over the Indian Ocean.

Advertisement

The leading flight MH370 have disappeared reroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers on March 8, 2014. .Australian, China and Malaysia had been leading the search for MH 370. The countries issued a joint statement on Tuesday announcing the suspension.

CNN has reported, in spite of high modeling and advice from a highly skilled professional, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft. So for that, they have suspended the underwater search.

The search has been very costly exercise. In the order of search, 200 million Australian dollars has been spent on the underwater search, of which 60 million dollars spent by Australians Government.

Though, the joint searching committees don't rule out a future underwater search. The ATSB would continue to analyze satellite imagery for any signs of MH 370 as well as any debris that may be linked to the missing plane.

However, a voice 370, a support group for family members of those abroad the flight, released a statement expression disappointing over the suspension of joint military search.

The disappeared of the plane remains one of the greatest aviation mysteries in modern history. The searchers have spent millions of dollars scouring tens of thousands of square miles. But still, now they have yielded little new information about the plane's final moments.

Meanwhile, chief commissioner of the Australian safety Bureau, Greg Hood reported residual search-related activity is continuing until February.

