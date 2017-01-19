‘Justice League’ Features New Samurai Cowl For Batman: Asian Martian Art And Wayne Tech Aesthetics Also Included

An assistant from Bonhams auctioneers, models the mask worn by Cristian Bale in 'Batman Begins' on November 14, 2005 in London. (Photo : Getty Images/Bruno Vincent)

The 2017 superhero installment from DCEU, "Justice League" will feature a new look at Batman's cowl. A 3D rendition of the cowl has been recently shared on social media and fans love it.

According to Cinema Blend, new look at Batman's cowl as it will be seen in Justice League later this year has surfaced online. Batman News tweeted a photo which will be Ben Affleck's new cowl as he plays Batman in the upcoming movie.

The new cowl has been especially developed and molded to be a perfect fit of Ben Affleck's face. Costume designer Michael Wilkinson stated that the new cowl will use new technologies and new materials, which will take it to the next level.

"One big new detail is that Zack [Snyder] wanted the idea that there's a little more sense of armor and deflection on his gauntlets when he is shot at. So I designed this thing based on a Samurai," Comic Book quoted Michael Wilkinson saying. "We borrowed it from Bruce Wayne's history too, so it has a connection with Asian Martial arts in Japan."

Wilkinson added that Wayne Tech aesthetic has also been included in the design. The straight shank of the blade has been also changed to something more aggressive. The cowl has been made using polyurethane instead of foam latex.

Interestingly enough, Ben Affleck has also mentioned recently how much he wants to change his Batman suit. Maybe starting with the cowl is a good idea.

Affleck admitted previously that if he ever does a standalone Batman movie, he will modify the entire suit. First and foremost, the suit should be easy enough to wear and then take it off in no time.

Ben Affleck shared that wearing the batman suit can lead an actor to sweat excessively, and drive and exhaust them very soon. But being a director, Affleck will make sure no one should feel that way when he is on the helm.