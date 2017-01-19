Bombarded Refugee Camp In Nigeria Death Toll Already Reaches 52 With 200 Wounded: Nigerian Army Government Admits Mistake For The First Time

As terror reigns in most parts of the world, one cannot help but wish these will stop and peace will replace what war-streaked countries have right now. But the most dreadful consequence is the loss of lives as military fought against rebels, thus collateral damages occur. However, what happened in the northeastern town of Rann where a refugee camp was 'mistakenly' bombarded may be a question as to how much extent soldiers remain as humane as possible even in the face of their opponents?

Anger and revenge are what has transpired on that fateful day of Tuesday, leaving almost a 100 refugees and aid workers dead and 200 wounded as per reports from ABC News. Unfortunately, this is not the first of many Nigerian missions against the Islamic Militants that has killed civilians but this is the first time they had admitted their faults. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has already expressed his condolences and remorse over Nigerian air forces' miscalculated actions that have caused innocent lives.

According to reports from Los Angeles Times, Doctors Without Borders have already counted 52 killed and almost 200 wounded with most of them under a critical condition as the mortality increases over time. The refugee camp was thought to be Boko Haram's hideout; he is a member of an Islamist extremist group that has started an up rise in northeastern Nigeria for more than 13 years. Dr. Jean-Cl?ment Cabrol, the aid group's director of operations has called the incident as "unacceptable and shocking" while the group's head of emergency programs, Hugues Robert describes the evacuation program at night as hard and insecure.

Among the mortalities are the members of the Nigerian Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders that were helping out displaced evacuees as they flee on war-torn places. Geographic coordinates and information were the basis of the theater commander to order the mission, knowing that rebels were gathering there. An investigation is already on its way as to know who and what has caused the error.