Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 Episode 11 'Wake Up' Centers How Agent May Tries To Escape The Powerful AIDA: Dr. Radcliffe's Plans On Its Way To Destroy The Team

The mysterious plans of Dr. Radcliffe and his 'models' are already getting into the nerves of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D as Agent May finally wakes up from a drugged sleep. As title evokes, Season 4 Episodes 11 'Wake Up', Life Model Decoys are moving into the team and it is out to destroy them. Unfortunately, Agent May needs to focus and recall what had happened to her from the day she was abducted, with a super powered AIDA guarding her, escaping will be a lot more difficult.

Coming from Comicbook reports, Episode 11 'Wake Up' will feature Agent May trying to find a way out but is surely in danger of what AIDA can do to her and to her team. Since Coulson and the rest are all dumbfounded to Dr. Radcliffe's plan, they are focused on their new director's inhuman troubles. Although in the previous episode of 'The Patriot', Coulson and Director Mace had to meet halfway in order to avoid untoward danger to the team.

But the real danger is on Agent May and she is fighting it all by herself, based on reports from CarterMatt, AIDA is already getting all the energy from Dr. Radcliffe. Their quest to destroy the agents are slowly taking place as Coulson's team is still unaware of Dr. Radcliffe's plan and simply they haven't detected the LMD Agent May within them. If things turn out the way Dr. Radcliffe's team wanted, one simple protocol may send Coulson to jail over S.H.I.E.L.D accused of being a criminal investigation, working without the government's knowledge.

As things are getting worse to worst on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, one may sometimes wonder how they can ever surpass all these. Find out for the answers as Agents of S.H.I E.L.D Season 4 Episode 11 'Wake Up' airs on January 24, Tuesday, 10 pm E.S.T in ABC.