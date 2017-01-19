'Fifty Shades Darker' Update: TV3 Screening Was Being Halted By Family First Due To Some Major Issues; Fifty Shades Of Grey Might Venture Into Musical As E.L James Thinking Of Taking It Into Broadway

Family First has an issue on the primetime screening of the movie "Fifty Shades of Grey" as they have called for TV3 to pull the screening this weekend and urging people to boycott the show. The movie was far described as glamorizes and normalizes sexual violence and mistaken beliefs. TV3 reply that the primetime screening of the movie will still push through, but proceeded with viewer warning and edited content.

The movie was an adaptation of the best-selling book written by E.L James, the movie was rated R18 at the time when it was first released in New Zealand back in 2014. Now it scheduled and confirmed to screen on Sunday at 8:30 p.m, even the book has an international success, Family First poked the attention for TV3 to pull the plug on the said screening. Family First also wanted the viewers to boycott the businesses who always advertise during the film, NZHerald has reported.

The National Director of Family First, Bob McCoskrie exclaimed that the movie woman is being controlled, manipulated, abused, and humiliated and the man who's controlling, coercive, and violent is somehow showing the traits of "true love." He further claimed that these are dangerous lies, that the book and the movie were simply revolved around sexual violence that everyone should reject it.

Meanwhile, the TV3 spokesperson stated in defense that the movie was already edited for television and was only playing in Adult timeslot only. TV3 was fully committed to their responsibilities as they were free to air broadcaster. Moreover, Independent reported that "Fifty Shades Of Grey" might also venture and becomes a musical! Following the success of "La la land" that is now making such a noise in Hollywood, it is not by far that this erotic film might also become one.

The report claimed that the writer, E.L James has already been in talks to bring "Fifty Shades Of Grey" into Broadway and to West End stages, having the hopes the musical would only prove an equal success. The release day of "Fifty Shades Darker," a sequel to "Fifty Shades of Grey" will be on February 9, 2017.