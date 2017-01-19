Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017 | Updated at 8:05 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Fifty Shades Darker' Update: TV3 Screening Was Being Halted By Family First Due To Some Major Issues; Fifty Shades Of Grey Might Venture Into Musical As E.L James Thinking Of Taking It Into Broadway

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 08:03 PM EST
Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker(Photo : Youtube/Fifty Shades)

Family First has an issue on the primetime screening of the movie "Fifty Shades of Grey" as they have called for TV3 to pull the screening this weekend and urging people to boycott the show. The movie was far described as glamorizes and normalizes sexual violence and mistaken beliefs. TV3 reply that the primetime screening of the movie will still push through, but proceeded with viewer warning and edited content.

The movie was an adaptation of the best-selling book written by E.L James, the movie was rated R18 at the time when it was first released in New Zealand back in 2014. Now it scheduled and confirmed to screen on Sunday at 8:30 p.m, even the book has an international success, Family First poked the attention for TV3 to pull the plug on the said screening. Family First also wanted the viewers to boycott the businesses who always advertise during the film, NZHerald has reported.  

The National Director of Family First, Bob McCoskrie exclaimed that the movie woman is being controlled, manipulated, abused, and humiliated and the man who's controlling, coercive, and violent is somehow showing the traits of "true love." He further claimed that these are dangerous lies, that the book and the movie were simply revolved around sexual violence that everyone should reject it.

Meanwhile, the TV3 spokesperson stated in defense that the movie was already edited for television and was only playing in Adult timeslot only. TV3 was fully committed to their responsibilities as they were free to air broadcaster. Moreover, Independent reported that "Fifty Shades Of Grey" might also venture and becomes a musical! Following the success of "La la land" that is now making such a noise in Hollywood, it is not by far that this erotic film might also become one.

The report claimed that the writer, E.L James has already been in talks to bring "Fifty Shades Of Grey" into Broadway and to West End stages, having the hopes the musical would only prove an equal success. The release day of "Fifty Shades Darker," a sequel to "Fifty Shades of Grey" will be on February 9, 2017. 

 

SEE ALSO

Datamine Suggesting More Pokémon Gen 2, 5 New Evolution Items, & 38 Moves Are Coming Into Pokémon Go!

Nintendo Announces & Confirmed The 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Game Will Be Coming Into Android Early On February But For The iOS Users Still Has A "Soon" Status

'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Stiles Real Name Revealed; Sheriff Stilinski Has New Memory Found

'Watchdogs 2' Has 3-Hour Free Trial Of The Game & A 40% Discount; The New Patch Resolved The Issues In Balances .50 Cal Sniper & VIn Video Settings

Hyundai & Kia Motor Will Be Spending $3.1 Billion In Retooling & Improving; Trump Threatened To Increase Border Tax To Cars Up To 35% Imported From Mexico

TagsFifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades of Darker update, E.L. James, Fiffty Shades into musical, Dakota Johnson, jaimie dornan, movie screening, tv3, family first

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

family first tv3

Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio

Ricky Rubio seems to be an attraction for the Sarcmento Kings, they are keeping a strong eye on the spanish point guard. On the other hand the Timberwolves are ready to shop the NBA superstar.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics