'Supergirl' Spoilers: Next Kevin Smith Episode To Reveal New Alien Species

Just because Supergirl looks like human doesn't mean that she is really human, and that there is no cause to put a new alien breed in the series. But when you get to see how she flies, lifts cars, or send out laser beams from her eyes, you'll surely know that she's more than human.

New alien breed coming to town

But in this case, it is also important to know that not all aliens look like humans. With this, the creators of the hit TV show considered this idea. And so, it decided to introduce a new alien species to spice things up.

Advertisement

In the next episode, the characters will get to discover a bar that caters to aliens. This is a place where aliens can freely socialize with each other without having to face discrimination.

Here, they will find the new alien species, the Maaldorians. Take note that they are a new creation and that it is their first time to appear in the Superman or Supergirl universe.

What to expect with these new alien species

According to Spoilers Guide, this means that the writers can freely imagine things and make up the lore, capabilities, and makeup of these Maaldorians. The new aliens might be a friendly species.

However, there is also a possibility that they might indeed be a badass type of alien, knowing that there is slavery in Slaver's Moon, the alien planet where 'Supergirl Lives' is set. According to Screen Rant, these aliens are slaves that are forced to exact chaos to Earth, for them to be spared alive by their masters.

These Maaldorians sport a reptilian physical look. One can even say that they resemble dinosaurs and lizards. With this, the Maaldorians might be cold blooded and have scales that protect them from the outside world.