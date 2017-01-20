Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 20, 2017

20 Years Of Europe's Deadly Avalanches, More Than 25 Death Tolls Added

By Mary Rose Malinao
Jan 20, 2017
Backcountry skiers check their avalanche beacons before starting on a ski touring trek up the Scheinberg mountain in the Ammergau alps on January 15, 2017 near Oberammergau, Germany.

Backcountry skiers check their avalanche beacons before starting on a ski touring trek up the Scheinberg mountain in the Ammergau alps on January 15, 2017 near Oberammergau, Germany. (Photo : Getty Images/Philipp Guelland)

MSN listed the avalanches in some European countries, years of their occurrences, and the number of deaths.

According to CNN, just recently an avalanche happened in Italy, killing more than 25 people after engulfing an Italian mountain hotel as reported by national civil protection agency in Thursday. Avalanches usually occurred in mountain ranges and a threat to people living in the area.

In 2016 France reported six French legionnaires died on January 18 on a training mission when they were caught at an altitude of more than 2,000 meters. In the same year five Italians and one Austrian died while doing mountain climbing when a 300 meter snowslide swept them away at an altitude of more than 3,300 meters in the Monte Nevoso Region.

On January 24, 2015 four French men and two women were killed by an avalanche while ski touring in Queyras range in eastern France. On September 15, same year four Germans and three Czechs were killed by an avalanche while climbing in the Dome de Neige des Ecrins, a tourist area.

Another incident in France was recorded in July 12, 2012 resulting to nine deaths. Nationals from Britain, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland were the victims. The tragedy happened while they tried to scale the north face of Mont Maudit in the Mont-Blanc range in the French Alps.

The greatest among these tragedies was recorded in Russia that totaled 127 deaths (some were recovered and some were missing). On September 20, 2002, the village of Nizhny Karmadon in the Caucasian Republic of North Ossetia was crushed by a huge mass of rock and ice that broke off a glacier. Included in the fatalities is the son of a prominent Russian director Sergei Bodrov Jr. who was filming during that time, MSN reported.

In Austria, 12 deaths were confirmed on March 28, 2000 that includes 11 young ski instructors and a snow surfer on the Kitzsteinhorn. Just a year ago before this incident, on February 23, 31 people were killed at the Galtuer ski area in western Austria's Tyrol region by a huge avalanche which buried some houses. And on the next day 7 were added by a slide in the nearby village of Valzur.

Again in France, on February 9, 1999 an avalanche killed 12 people near the village of Tour, in Chamonix valley near Mont Blanc. And on January 23, 1998 nine teenagers, a teacher and an instructor were killed as they snow-shoeing near the Orres ski area in the southern French Alps.

 

 

