Friday, January 20, 2017

'Halo Wars 2' Update: Becomes Gold Even Before Release, Beta Launch Date Unveiled

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017
Halo Wars 2 Update: Becomes Gold Even Before Release, Beta Launch Date Unveiled

Halo Wars 2 Update: Becomes Gold Even Before Release, Beta Launch Date Unveiled

"Halo Wars 2" now turns gold. What this means is that the video game is now eligible for printing on its release date. Dan Ayoub of 343 reported the good news in Twitter. He pays his gratitude and respect to all of the people who have devoted their effort and time to the creation and development of the game sequel.

Halo Wars 2 will soon be out

The storyline of the game revolves around the crew heading to the Ark. With this, they also get entangled with Atriox's plans as he wants to exact chaos and violence.

According to We Got This Covered, Halo Wars 2 will have its beta version released this Friday, January 20. This will be for the Xbox One and PC formats. This also marks a successful feat as this will be the first time that the game will be playable even before its launch date. This now proves that the Halo game franchise is indeed doing its best to cement itself as one of the best shooter games there is. Knowing that Call of Duty Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 2 are competing against each other, it is high time for Halo Wars 2 to make an impact.

Halo Wars 2 will be even bigger and more epic

Halo Wars 2 will be available in the market for Xbox One and Windows 10 use on February 21. According to Xbox Achievements, one should also know that the ones who have the Ultimate Edition will have access on the game earlier on February 17. The game developers sure know how to market its newly released game to the public.

Surely, this will mark the beginning of the comeback of Halo Wars in the minds of console and PC gamers. Halo Wars 2 would indeed the stepping stone of the game franchise to further its universe, as well as reach a wider market that will continue to inspire the game producers to continue developing more game sequels in the future.

