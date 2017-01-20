Kate Middleton Hilariously Crushes Prince William's Marathon Dreams

It doesn't matter if you are a prince, you just have to bow down to your wife's wishes.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and one of the most graceful ladies ever recorded in history of perfection just have us couple goals once again!

According to Entertainment Online, Kate Middleton pulled off a shock when she amusingly slaughtered her husband's dream of running in the marathon.

Seems like the idea of running in a London Marathon race put forward by Prince Williams was plainly obnoxious for the Mrs. The loved-up duo attended the Institute of Contemporary Arts in order to support Heads Together, which is a novel platform to counter mental health stigmatization.

While the Duke and Duchess were attending the mental health awareness program, William got a chance to converse with Good Morning journalist Sean Fletcher about his plans and opinions regarding London marathon somewhere in the future.

When the journalist took the question and awaited Kate's response, she replied

'I'll believe it when I see it', reports Marie Claire.

The stunning beauty is not only known for her charismatic personality, but in fact she is a head turner when it comes to making light jokes about her husband.

The statement was made amidst the serious mental health discussions as the royal couple along with Prince Harry shared a joint statement.

William maintained that when it comes to mental health, it is imperative to share existing thoughts with someone in order to counter them. Unfortunately, that is not the case and for long it has been "Keep Quiet and Carry On" for the mentally disabled.



"As a result, too many people have suffered in silence for too long, and the effects of this can be devastating."

Kate Middleton continued by saying that "two heads are better than one", especially when it comes to struggling against mental health woes.

She also established that William and Harry along with Kate have treated basic mental illness with just simple conversations. According to the royals, sharing impaired and anxious thoughts with people is a way to shed your fears and apprehensions, which can ultimately cure mental health issues.

Harry also pointed out that seeking professional aid is not the only remedy. He established that as a part of this society, it is our responsibility to help others as simple conversations can help in a long way.



"You don't need any qualifications to help your mate, simply to listen to what they have to say."