El Chapo In US For Homicide & Drug Charges – More Views Guaranteed For Netflix Series About His Life

The Mexican government has extradited Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, Sinaloa cartel kingpin to the United States. Reports say that the government has received several requests to extradite Guzman for charges of drug trafficking and homicide. This recent development in Guzman's life could also spell increased anticipation for an original Netflix series about his life which is set to be released this year.

The Mexican Supreme Court has dismissed appeals filed by El Chapo's lawyers to stop his extradition, Business Insider Australia said. It was also reported that the court has passed on the ruling to a different panel; Guzman's lawyers further said that they will look into appealing to a regional human rights court.

His lawyer Andres Granados said that his client's transfer was illegal. "They didn't even notify us. They handled it politically to obscure the situation of the gas price hike. It's totally political."

Hours after the announcement was made, Guzman was turned over to US officials. His extradition was requested by several district courts in the US two of which was made by the Southern District of California and the West District of Texas for drug trafficking and homicide. He is also set to face trial in Miami, San Diego and Chicago and could face lifetime imprisonment if convicted.

At this point, it is not yet clear where the drug king will face trial or if he would be able to come out of this case with a plea or a deal. But no matter what happens, these unexpected turn of events will surely increase the number of viewers expecting Netflix's series about El Chapo's life.

IMDB has announced May last year that Netflix and Univision are looking into developing a series about El Chapo. The report said that the series will debut this year highlighting his famed prison escape, his recapture and his interview with Sean Penn. Ted Sarandos from Netflix said that they are very excited to release the drama series based on the life of El Chapo.

Guzman was last seen in Mexican soil at the airport in Ciudad Juarez which is located near the prison where he was held. This airport is near the border from El Paso. Joaquin Guzman is now at New York City. He was seen wearing handcuffs escorted by two DEA agents at the Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, NY.