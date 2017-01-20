Jennifer Aniston Willing To Return To TV After Her Last Television Appearance In Friends

Jennifer Aniston scraped together eminence when she emerged on the most-watched NBC based show 'Friends'. After stealing the limelight, the fan-favorite actress is yet to appear on television again.

Even though Jennifer Aniston has made her performances short and special as seen in most of the cameos, the 47-year old maintains that she may want to resurface on small screen.

According to Variety, 'The Yellow Birds' actress ascertained that she has thought about reappearing on the television screen after a long gap. According to Aniston, that is where the quality of the work is illustrated and is much polished and refined as compared to the big screens.

"At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."

While pondering upon her professional life, she claims that she has reached that point of her life where adventure is her least inclination as she fancies staying close to home with friends and family.

Previously, it was all about gathering as much professional know-how as possible. Meeting new people, exposing to a different culture and dropping in on new places seemed exhilarating, but as for now, the roles have been switched and staying away from all the havoc and chaos is what she craves.

"Now it's really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time."

Jennifer Aniston, while shedding light on her acting career highlighted that she has no energy or stamina to experience the yelling or shouting of angry directors all over again.

She also said that she is looking for a positive encounter. Something that is worth the wait to reappear after Friends, which obviously involves lack of bad behavior or mood swings by the crew.

While talking about the Hollywood paparazzi, she appeared disappointed. Her open letter to the tabloid, which she wrote in order to debunk her pregnancy and divorce rumors went all in vain.

Her last appearance on the big screen was in comedy movie 'Office Party' where her co-stars included Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T. J. Miller, Jillian Bell, Courtney B. Vance, Kate McKinnon along with Jennifer as a protagonist.