Game of Thrones ‘Winter Isn’t Coming' Says John Oliver

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 09:43 AM EST
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

As everyone has been waiting patiently for "Game of Throne" they have been even more patient for winter to arrive. One of the most noted dialogues in the TV series is "winter is coming," but according to John Oliver winter isn't coming anytime soon.

Season 7 is yet to be aired and the fact that it might be delayed this time, it has already brought a disappointment to its fans. The cast and crew have been filming in Iceland for quite some time, probably they need to get the actual winter.

With Season 7 in progress and everything going the way it is supposed to be, John Oliver on the other hand crashed the "Game of Thrones" season 7 promo. The returning talk show host gets scolded for trying to sit in Westero's imposing Iron Throne, Cnet reported.

It turned out that the "Game of Thrones" promo was used in "Last Week Tonight John Oliver's" show. As for the most downloaded show it came to a notice that the season 8 will be longer than expected. It might not be like the previous 6 seasons. Though it is said to have only seven episodes in season 7 and 8, they are believed to be longer than expected, Yahoo reported.

The duration will probably be long, as each episode is already one hour it might be extended for another half hour. That could be the maximum duration for the show, if the episode is released for two hours it will probably be more like a movie.

While the show is coming to an end there are lots of surprises, rumors of Jon Snow joining forces with Daenerys Targaryen are believed to be true. Taking into consideration that Winterfell has a smaller army than Kings Landing, there will be no chance for them to take on the throne room all alone.

TagsGame of Thrones Season 7, Game of Throne spoilers, GoT season 7, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

