2017 NBA All-Star Game Western Conference First 5 Revealed – Warriors Curry & Durant Make The Cut

The Western Conference's top five has been revealed for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game; Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have made the cut. The 2017 All-Stars will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA in February 18, Sunday. Joining Durant and Curry are Houston's James Harden, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans's Anthony Davis.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry actually had a pretty good chance of being included, said NBA.com. This will be Curry's fourth time to play startup for the all-stars and his experience plays well against great players who have not set foot on an all-stars arena. On the other hand, teammate Kevin Durant is a seven-time all-star and is currently averaging 26.2 points per game with 8.6 rebounds. Again, all the more reason to be part of the infamous first five.

James Harden currently holds the second in points at 28.9 per game with 11.6 assists. His role as a point guard for the Houston Rockets will make him a fantastic addition to the team startup. Kawhi Leonard will have his second year at the all-stars this year and is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Leonard averages 24.8 points per game and has been proven worthy to be part of the lineup. Finally, Pelicans' Anthony Davis has an average of 28.8 points per game with 12.1 rebounds. His team might just be 17-26 this season but he is the only one in the top 10 in two categories.

Meanwhile, CSN Bay Area also reported on the Eastern Conference starting five. LeBron James of the Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Jimmy Butler of the Bulls, Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers and DeMar DeRozan of the Raptors are ready to represent their squad at the All-Stars.

Now that the starting five of each conference is ready, next to be announced are the team reserves. This will be done by their respective coaches on January 26.