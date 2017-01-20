Brad Pitt Reportedly Wins Custody Battle; Angelina Jolie Fumes As Hollywood Supports The Actor

Amid the chaotic custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it's been reported that the actress has been forced to hand over the kids to Brad. Does this mean Brad has finally won the case?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Angelina wanted to have sole custody of the ex couples six children. Meanwhile Brad opted for a joint one.

Source revealed that Angie's plan did not work and the court has now ruled in favor of Brad. "She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games," Life & Style quoted the source saying.

However no official declaration has been made regarding this and fans should take the news with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, rumors are rife that the "Maleficent" actress is fuming to see that her ex-husband has the support of his Hollywood peers.

Recently, Brad Pitt came back with a bang at the Golden Globes, surprising fans and media alike. During the ceremony he received a standing ovation from peers. Fans speculated that this gesture clearly indicates how much support he has during such tiring times.

According to Us Weekly, last few months have left the "Allied" actor physically and mentally exhausted. Insiders revealed that Brad has not been taking care of his health and body properly.

But now he has lost weight and is focusing on himself again. Recently held Golden Globes saw a lean and muscular Brad Pitt.

The insider also added that he is now eating healthy food and has appointed a chef to make him food according to his diet. Brad is also partaking in regular exercise including hiking, weight training and walking.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie is finding the life of single mother harder than expected. According to Hollywood Gossip an insider revealed to OK! magazine that the actress didn't acknowledged it but Brad was a huge help at home and with kids. Angelina has also been facing requests from one of her adopted child's, Zahara, mother to let her give access to the 12-year's old life.

Moreover, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are now being rumored to be romantically involved. An insider told has tipped off to Woman's Day magazine that Kate and Brad has been meeting in secret for few weeks now, following his divorce.