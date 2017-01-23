Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Specs, Latest Updates: Possible 32GB RAM Upgrade Might Not Solve Battery Issues;

The Apple MacBook Pro 2016 was highly criticized and even failed to receive a recommendation from Consumer Report due to the laptop’s faulty battery life. In order to gain back the trust of the consumers, Apple might introduce impressive upgrades for its new MacBook Pro slated for release this 2017, but whether the battery vulnerabilities will be solved remains uncertain.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities came out last week and predicted that the American tech giant will be launching a new 15-inch MacBook Pro powered by Intel’s latest Kaby Lake Processors and also a 32GB of RAM. This is moving away from its predecessor’s 16GB of RAM and older Skylake processors.

The Apple MacBook Pro 2017 is expected to receive a fine tune up and Kuo even said that the laptop will be the “most significantly redesigned product this year,” as per CNet. While the news outlet went far as to suggest that the new processors could potentially address the battery issues of the MacBook Pro, Extreme Tech disagrees.

The tech publication noted that while moving to new process nodes could potentially improve power consumption and adopting LPDDR4 instead of LPDDR3 could give Apple a boost, all this could be undercut by doubling the amount of system RAM.

This means that even a hypothetical Apple MacBook Pro 2017 built with the same 16GB of RAM but using LPDDR4 and a Kaby Lake processor uses less power and consequently, a better battery life, compared the current MacBook. This is based on the assumption that the upcoming laptop will be running on LPDDR4 and will be packed with the same battery size as its predecessor.

Given this situation, doubling the RAM will result in the reduction of battery life and even bury the improvement that Apple have worked on for the laptop. As such, Apple might not expand the amount of RAM on the upcoming MacBook Pro but there is also a possibility that the tech corporation might cook a custom chip.