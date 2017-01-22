Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Playing Britney Spears Is "Traumatic" In Biopic For Actress Natasha Bassett

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Britney Spears is pictured.

Natasha Bassett, the actress who has been cast to play Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic revealed her thoughts about the role. The biopic on Britney Spears has been named "Britney Ever After."

Daily News states that to relive the struggles of the pop singer's life was extremely emotional for Bassett. It's not a surprise that Spears has seen both the rise to fame, major downfall and eventual revival.

Bassett stated that the role was extremely traumatic for her. It was traumatic after seeing what Britany had to experience in her life.

Bassett said that through the role, she can now empathize with Britany Spears. "I mean, she's not like anybody else. Her entire life, she's been chased by paparazzi and she's constantly being scrutinized and in the public eye, so it's not normal," Daily News quoted Bassett saying. "I really appreciated how strong she is. Emotionally, the way she got through the constant pressures that she was faced with is admirable."

Interestingly enough Britany Spears did not give any sort of approval to this biopic nor did she participate in it in any way, as stated by sources to Us Weekly. But it will still premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, February 18. 

The movie will revolve around Spears' rise to fame, her much publicized relationships including 3 years with Justin Timberlake, the infamous 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander and her three-year marriage to Kevin Federline.

The biopic will then cover her 2007 meltdown. During the time Spears became the centre of controversy for a number of reasons.

A controversial photo, showing the singer driving a car with one hand while holding her baby son- Sean on her lap, appeared.  Spears and Federline divorced, the singer went to rehab for drugs and depression,  shaved her head, lost her two sons' custody to ex husband Federline, attacking paparazzi... it was dark times for her.

 

 

 

 

 

Britney Spears, natasha bassett, britney ever after, Britney Spears biopic, Lifetime

