Bella Hadid Attends Memorial Concert In New York City Where Her Ex-Beau The Weekend Performed

The 20-year old young model bravely went to her ex- beau's concert despite knowing that his current girlfriend is also there, obviously to watch her beau. This new couple who is no other than Abel Tesfaye aka The Weekend and Selena Gomez is currently a hot item with their recent public display outside an Italian restaurant. The drama was just last week but Bella Hadid seems to be unaffected by the whole scene and may have already moved on with her unfortunate romance with The Weekend.

According to reports from Us Weekly, Bella Hadid came with Kendall Jenner and her rumored new beau ASAP Rocky, as they attended a memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The IMG Model broke up with The Weekend just November of last year but it seems the 'Starboy' hitmaker quickly shifted to Selena Gomez who has been working with her in the studio. The new couple's romance instantly developed over frequent practices of "sexy music" together.

But rumors are already circulating that Bella Hadid was not so happy with the sudden shift of feelings as she apparently unfollowed Selena Gomez' Instagram account after photos of Gomez and Tesfaye kissing were posted thereon. Based on reports from Mirror, Bella Hadid tried to warn The Weekend against Selena Gomez' plans to use him only. But some sources thinks Hadid was just jealous over the newfound love of Tesfaye, as Selena Gomez doesn't have any connections with the young model to do such things.

The event at the Madison Square last Wednesday is already a clear picture of nonchalance on the part of Bella Hadid. Although there are rumors between her and Selena Gomez, there is no clear reason for Hadid's jealousy as she and The Weekend broke up amicably because of conflicting schedules.