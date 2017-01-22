A 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel To Happen: 5 Characters Likely To Come Back In Season 7

Cast and crew members of 'Game of Thrones' winners of Outstanding Drama Series pose in the press room at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles(Photo : Getty Images/ Kevork Djansezian)

A "Game of Thrones" spin-off has been in talks for quite a while now. Seeing how successful the original series turned out, HBO has been interested in continuing the saga in some form.

However, according to Metro, rather than developing a spin-off the channel is now focusing on a prequel. The reason behind this decision is a prequel is much easier to do than a spin-off.

"A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it [than a spin-off]," EW quoted HBO's programming president Casey Bloys. "[George RR Martin's history of Westeros] gives you areas in which to say to a writer, 'If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,' and we'll see what comes back. But I don't feel any pressure that we have to have something."

A prequel might also hint that the regular GOT characters whom the audience loves might not be there. It is likely that if the plan materializes then the events will be set before the events of "Game Of Thrones" as we know it.

Moving on to the upcoming season of the HBO series, fans have been speculating as which of their favorite characters might return in a few months.

According to IBT, Gendry or the bastard Baratheon has a fair chance to appear in season 7 of GOT again, after we last saw him four years ago.

Another important character is the Red Woman or Mellisandre. Surely, she was cast away by Jon Snow from the North but it seems like there is still more to her story than meets the eye.

Syrio Forel and Jaqen H'ghar have also been rumored to make an appearance in season 7. Many fans believe these two characters to be the same someone, who worships the many-faced god.

But whether or not that's true, there is no denying that both Syrio Forel and Jaqen H'ghar were instant fan favorite and their departures were rather abrupt.

Last but definitely not the least are the fan favorite and only two remaining direwolves- Ghost & Nymeria. While Ghost was last seen in season 6, no one knows what happened to Arya's direwolf Nymeria since season 1.